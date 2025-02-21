Sanya Malhotra’s old films become most watched after ‘Mrs’ success

It’s a success story most young actors would love to have. Sanya Malhotra - and her older movies - are getting a ton of love after the success of her latest movie, ‘Mrs’. While the film was released last week, appreciation for their work was so strong that fans are now flocking to Netflix to watch her older movies.

Her movies ‘Pagglait’ and ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ now rank in the 4th and 5th spots on Netflix’s homepage, under the banner ‘Top 10 movies in India Today’. Even ‘Mrs’ director Arati Kadav noticed this and tweeted, “This is so rare. Our film ‘Mrs’ is impacting Netflix’s ranking as people are watching other films by Sanya Malhotra. Deeply grateful and feel truly blessed.”

The fans of the actress were also happy for her. “Truly well deserved,” wrote one. “Sanya is the next superstar,” wrote another.

‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ was released in 2021 and starred Sanya with Abhimanyu Dasani. ‘Pagglait’ was also released the same year to critical acclaim for both the movie and Sanya’s performance.

‘Mrs’ stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who gets into an arranged marriage and slowly begins to unravel as she gets tied up with an unending cycle of kitchen duties. The film has been praised for being a good adaptation of Jeo Baby’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.