Sanya Malhotra talks about hurdles she faced in her acting journey

Sanya Malhotra opened up about the hurdles that she had to face in her acting journey, including judgmental comments by casting directors and a lack of support from her mother. In an interview, Sanya said that she was always blessed with supreme confidence and knew that she would make it as either an actor or a dancer, even though her mother took her to ‘pandits’ who believed that she would be more suited to the job in a bank.

Chatting with internet celebrity Uorfi Javed on her podcast, Sanya spoke about the confidence with which she approached the process of finding acting jobs in Mumbai and said that was so sure of her talent that she refused to wear makeup to auditions. Asked about any unsavoury experiences that she might have had over the years, she said, “Jaw reconstruction, I still remember. I was like, ‘What?’”

“They don’t say anything now. But I know I’m perfect! I’m so confident, I can’t even tell you. But, of course, it fluctuates. Especially during periods, it goes for a toss. I have endometriosis as well, there’s a cyst in my ovaries. But I was so confident. When I came to Mumbai, I used to go for auditions without hair and makeup. I was sure I’d be selected for my acting alone. In school, of course, I had a moustache. One boy made fun of me for it and I shot back, ‘Well, you don’t have one’. Even at that age, I was sure I would become a heroine,” she continued.

Asked if she faced any pushback from her parents, Sanya said, “They were both quite encouraging. My mother had one condition, that I finish my education first. She wanted me to complete my post-graduation. To my surprise, my father was more encouraging.”