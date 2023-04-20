Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Kathal' to release on May 19

Mumbai: Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday said "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery", headlined by Sanya Malhotra, will premiere on May 19.

Inspired by true events and set in a fictional town called Moba, the investigative satire comedy is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, who has co-written the script with Ashok Mishra.

"Kathal" will follow Mahima (Malhotra), a sincere and determined cop on a mission to find the missing kathals or jackfruits.

Yashowardhan Mishra said "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery" is a special film for him not only because it marks his debut as a feature director but also because the story will strike a chord with audiences across the country.

"Every character has been etched with extreme thought and depth, giving each and every one an immense spectrum of character sketches to work with, helping me bring each facet of the film to life. I am extremely humbled that this story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via ‘Netflix’," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The upcoming Hindi film is produced by ‘Sikhya Entertainment’ and ‘Balaji Telefilms Ltd’, who previously bagged Malhotra-starrer "Pagglait", also a ‘Netflix’ film.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, ‘CEO Sikhya Entertainment’, said "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery" is a story that represents her banner in producing unique, entertaining and heart-warming relatable content.

"We are so thrilled that our audience will finally get to see the magic of 'Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery', created by our debut director Yashowardhan Mishra and writer Ashok Mishra on May 19 on ‘Netflix’. This joyride of satire and comedy is an absolute family entertainer and will definitely leave a lasting impression," the Oscar-winning producer said.

"Yashowardhan and Ashok’s interpretation of these true events from India’s heartlands convinced me that this story needed to be told. 'Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery' is one such quirky and unique satirical dramedy and I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey once again with ‘Netflix’ and ‘Sikhya’. We are so thrilled for our audiences to see Sanya in a completely new avatar and a story that leaves the viewers thinking even after they have watched the film," added Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, ‘Balaji Telefilms’.

Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and Anant Joshi also round out the cast of "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery".