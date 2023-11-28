Sanya Malhotra is all praises for Meghna Gulzar

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’, credited director Meghna Gulzar for helping her play her part of Siloo Manekshaw in the biographical war drama.

Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of India’s first field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, who is played by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The film is slated to be released on December 1.

Talking about playing Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, Sanya Malhotra credited Meghna for all the help.

“Completely 100 percent because of Meghna Gulzar, I could play Siloo Manekshaw. The challenge was to play her the best way and I got to know it from Meghna Gulzar how their daughters want them to be portrayed in the right way,” the ‘Kathal’ star told a popular media house.

The actor further shared that the film not only covers what happens in the life of a soldier but also their families.

“Of course, there was some sort of pressure, but I was also very excited as I knew it was one of the biggest opportunities for an actor to play this character. So, it was plus the excitement to play and learn something new,” she added.

Sanya also said, “A lot of our film’s aspect shows what our jawans are doing and also their families.”

‘Sam Bahadur’ is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh’s liberation.