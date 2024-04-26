Sanjay Leela Bhansali refused to work with Fardeen Khan in the 2000s

Fardeen Khan is making his acting comeback after over a decade with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Netflix’ series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, the actor revealed that he approached Sanjay for work in the 2000s, but the director felt he lacked passion.

In a recent interview, Fardeen was told that Sanjay had written a small role for him in ‘Black’ (2005). However, it couldn’t materialise. The actor responded by saying this was news to him.

“You know, I am going to narrate a story that I reminded Sanjay sir when I went to meet him for Wali Mohammed (Fardeen character in ‘Heeramandi’). I had gone to his office in the early 2000s to seek work obviously to get the opportunity to work with him. He met with me, we sat and we spoke for about 10-15 minutes. He said, ‘You know, Fardeen, I don’t think we can work because I don't see that fire in your eyes’,” the actor shared.

Fardeen added, “At that time, of course, it felt brutal and I told him this time that even if that sounded brutal at the time, that’s exactly what I wanted to hear and I needed to hear rather. I thanked him for it. He never told me about wanting to cast me into ‘Black’. I am hearing it for the first time. But just to have this chance to be able to work with a master craftsman like him, I am extremely grateful for it. It has been a wonderful learning experience. It has enriched me on many levels.”