Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends ‘Devdas’ against SRK’s ‘loser’ label

In the film ‘Devdas’, Shah Rukh Khan portrays the titular character, a tragic romantic who spirals into self-destruction after being denied the love of Paro. Devdas embodies deep emotional turmoil and unfulfilled desire, ultimately succumbing to alcoholism as he grapples with societal constraints and personal failures.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s comments regarding his portrayal of the character Devdas in the film.

In a discussion with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, Bhansali defended his vision of Devdas, who has often been labeled a ‘loser’ due to his self-destructive tendencies and alcoholism. This conversation has reignited debates about the character’s depiction and the broader implications of romanticising toxic behaviour.

Bhansali articulated his view on the character, emphasising that the essence of ‘Devdas’ is not merely about failure or addiction. He stated, “What is the story of Devdas? That he’s a loser, he doesn’t do anything and he gets upset. My actors didn’t understand why we were telling this story. They said, ‘Oh, it’s romanticising alcoholism’. I said, ‘This is the story of a man who loved’.”

He further elaborated that Devdas represents a profound love for Paro, asserting, “He’s not a loser. He’s the most noble of any of my characters. He loved Paro.” This perspective challenges the notion that Devdas should be viewed solely as a tragic figure devoid of redeeming qualities.