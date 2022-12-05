Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces first music album 'Sukoon'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his first original music album, 'Sukoon'.

According to a press release, the album will be released on December 7 on all leading streaming apps.

Bhansali, who has composed music for his directed films such as 'Guzaarish', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', said that he created 'Sukoon' (meaning 'peace' in English) during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

"Two years in the making, amidst the difficult times of COVID-19, I found peace, quiet and love while creating 'Sukoon'. I hope you find the same while listening," the acclaimed director said.

Set to the sounds of musical instruments including tabla, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitar and harmonium, the album consists of nine songs sung by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Vikram Mehra, managing director of music label 'Saregama India Ltd', said that the company is not only excited but also proud of its association with Bhansali, which undoubtedly surpasses any other.

"If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali and once again it's evident through his labour of love, 'Sukoon', a collection of nine pieces of art created in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry," added Mehra.

Bhansali will make his web series debut, 'Heeramandi' with 'Netflix'.