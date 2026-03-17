Sanjay Kapoor talks about working with Prakash Jha in ‘Sankalp’

‘Amazon MX Player’ recently launched ‘Sankalp’, an intriguing socio-political thriller that also marks the much-awaited OTT debut of veteran actor Nana Patekar. A ‘Jio Studios’ presentation, this electrifying series is directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha. The series explores the battle between an educator who controls the system through his bureaucratic protégés, diving into the themes of ‘Shiksha, Samarpan and Satta’. ‘Sankalp’ is the story of loyalty, ideology and influence.

The series boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait and Kranti Prakash Jha, bringing to life a layered story that examines mentorship, loyalty and the dynamics of power.

Speaking about portraying Chief Minister Prashant Singh and reflecting on his admiration for working with Prakash Jha, Sanjay Kapoor said, “My role is that of the Chief Minister. Nana Ji’s character begins the journey and then gets backstabbed. One of the reasons for that in the show is my character. When you watch it, you’ll understand. Iss show ki jo sabse important baat thi, jab Prakash ji ne mujhe show ke liye bulaya aur kahani ka ek hissa sunaya... Mere liye toh wahi ek khushi ki baat thi ki Prakash ji considered me good enough to call me for this show and for me, that was enough. Jaise kehte hain angrezi mein bucket list hota hai kisi ke saath kaam karne ka, toh mere bucket list mein the... Prakash ji ko main jaise jaanta hoon, dekhta hoon... Socha nahi tha ki mujhe bhi finally mauka milega Prakash ji ke saath kaam karne ka. It’s been an honour.”