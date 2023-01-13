Sanjay Dutt didn't want to take chemotherapy for his cancer treatment

Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, when he was shooting for the film ‘Shamshera’. He said the news about the disease wasn't properly shared with him as he did not have any family members by his side. Sanjay emerged victorious after his cancer struggle.

Dutt was shooting ‘KGF 2’ while undergoing cancer treatment. He shot intense action scenes and continued to work out during that time.

Speaking about how he was told of his cancer diagnosis, Sanjay recently said at an event, according to a leading news agency, “I had a backache and was treated with a hot water bottle and painkillers until one day I couldn’t breathe. I was taken to the hospital, but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me at that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me, ‘You have cancer’.”

The actor further said that after learning about his condition, he preferred to die rather than take chemotherapy.

“My wife was in Dubai, so Priya came to me. My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer and my wife, Richa Sharma, died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was, ‘I don’t want to take chemotherapy.’ If I’m supposed to die, I will just die but I don’t want any treatment.”