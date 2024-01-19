Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'functions differently' from others: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, opened up about the film’s controversial director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and said that he ‘functions differently’ from others.

Rashmika played the role of Geetanjali in the film and many in the audience believed that her character was frequently mistreated by the protagonist, played by Ranbir. In a new interview, she said that Sandeep ‘enjoys making films’ and will raise the bar with the sequel, ‘Animal Park’.

In a chat with a popular entertainment agency, Rashmika said, “That man just functions differently. I don’t know how he thinks, what he eats or what he does. But with ‘Animal’, you saw, ‘Oh, this is what the audience likes. This is what we like showing the audience. This is the story that we want to maintain’. Now, we have the whole universe. We can play around with whatever we want with ‘Animal Park’. So, it’s exciting. And the things that he told me… He’s like, ‘Man, I am going to have a blast in ‘Animal Park’ and he is that man who enjoys making films.”

Vanga has been responding to many of his detractors. Rashmika said that the director isn’t someone who’d change himself to pander to the masses. “He’s just like, ‘This is the story I want to say’ and he sticks by it. He doesn’t change according to what people want him to change.”