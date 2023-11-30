Sandeep Reddy Vanga feels Ranbir Kapoor is a 'superstar'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been bestowed with the title of ‘superstar’ by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and in a recent interview, the director of ‘Animal’ shared that Ranbir was not very comfortable with the title when they started putting out the promotional material for the film. But Sandeep convinced the actor.

In a chat with a popular entertainment news agency, Sandeep shared, “Ranbir never wanted that. Very clearly, he didn’t want that. He said, ‘Please don’t do that’. But for the poster, I convinced him because I said, ‘Forget about what you are feeling. It’s my feeling. I feel that you are a superstar. I feel like putting that ‘superstar’ before your name’.”

Sandeep recalled that back in 2011 when he first watched ‘Rockstar’, he was so taken by the film that he watched it twice back-to-back. “That pulling and calling only happens with the stars,” he said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who was also a part of the chat, spoke about Ranbir’s versatility and shared that Ranbir did all his stunts by himself in ‘Animal’. “Ranbir did everything himself,” Bhushan said and Sandeep added, “I thought we might require a body double.”

‘Animal’, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, releases in theatres on December 1.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar previously told a leading media house that ‘Animal’ could potentially have a big opening, despite its long run time of over 3 hours and 20 minutes. “Despite the adult certificate, non-holiday release and its longer duration, the film is set to have a massive opening, not only in India but also in overseas markets,” he said. He estimated that the film could earn Rs 100 crore worldwide, with Rs 55 crore coming from the Hindi market.

‘Animal’ is releasing alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is expected to have a much smaller opening.