Sameera Reddy gets candid about ageing

Sameera Reddy, who is known for movies like ‘Musafir’, ‘Race’ and 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, hasn’t been seen on-screen for a while. But the actor is enjoying immense popularity on social media and is setting an example for many women to keep it real. Sameera has no qualms about showing her grey hair or her actual body type, which is normal, thus breaking stereotypes.

In a recent interview, Sameera spoke about her initial days in the industry, where she was pressurised to have a certain body type. The actor said during a chat with a leading media house, “I can’t emphasise enough the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a b**b job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, everyone is doing it, why are you not?’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me. It’s like you are hiding a flaw, but it’s not a flaw. It’s how life is. I will not judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery and Botox, but what works for me is internally fixing myself.”

The actor revealed she also faced pressure to use filters for her social media posts. But she was adamant about the fact that she would show her skin when it was bad, as well as her cellulite and her weight. The actor said that she is more grateful for this than for the perfect 36-24-36 figure.

Sameera didn’t conform to norms early and now she’s more than comfortable in her skin. She confessed, “People said that I look happier and more comfortable in my skin now. I looked chiselled at 28, but there is warmth and comfort at 45. When I was 40, the internet had my age as 38. But I immediately got it changed, as I was proud of being 40. Interviews mein itna fenk fenk ke (by lying so much in interviews), ‘Google’ picked up the wrong age.”