Samantha ties the knot with ‘The Family Man’ director Raj Nidimoru

Call it a coincidence, but at a time when ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 is streaming on OTT, Raj Nidimoru, one of the members of the popular filmmaking team Raj & DK, has become a real-life family man. Yes, the popular director has tied the knot with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They tied the knot on Monday in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Foundation in Coimbatore.

The actress has shared a series of photos from the intimate ceremony on her social media. The photos give a closer look at her engagement ring and ‘mangalsutra’. Samantha kept the caption simple. She just posted the wedding date, accompanied by white heart emojis.

Interestingly, the wedding date of Samantha has become the talking point in the tinsel town. Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. They were hailed as one of the hottest pairs in the South Indian film industry. In 2021, they parted ways.

Naga then married actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024. Samantha tied the knot with Raj just three days before the first anniversary of Naga-Sobhita and this has made the internet buzz with a lot of theories.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Raj first met on the sets of ‘The Family Man’ Season 2 in 2021. They also quietly made their relationship public. Recently, Samantha shared a series of photos from an event where she was seen hugging Raj. On her wedding day, Samantha looked radiant in a red silk saree paired with heavy gold jewellery. However, it was her diamond-shaped statement ring that stood out.









A day before the wedding, a cryptic post by Raj’s ex-wife fueled speculation about the marriage. On her ‘Instagram’ story on Sunday, Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De posted, “Desperate people do desperate things,” leaving the internet curious about the context. Raj and Shhyamali married in 2015 and parted ways in 2022.

Samantha has teamed up with Raj and DK for spy thriller ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and ‘The Family Man’. She is also part of their upcoming fantasy action series ‘Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom’.