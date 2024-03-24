Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her experience of shooting ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Samantha Prabhu, who is set to star in the upcoming Indian spin-off ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, opened up about the physical challenges faced during the shoot.

During the interaction with the podcast ‘Take 20’, Samantha recounted a physically challenging shoot for ‘Citadel’ where she fainted during an action sequence due to fatigue and suffered a head concussion.

Talking to her close friend and health coach, Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha mentioned that she had to complete ‘Kushi’ and film for ‘Citadel’, which is highly physical with a lot of action. Consequently, it was extremely strenuous. She explained that many calls were made to Alkesh during the shoot, asking for advice on how to deal with spasms and cramps.

Samantha also revealed that throughout the shoot, she made many calls to Alkesh, reporting that she was experiencing spasms and cramps. She also noted that she had passed out and suffered a concussion.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will be the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series ‘Citadel’. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starred as the leads of the 2023 spy action thriller series.

However, the Indian edition, created, written and directed by Raj and DK and Sita R Menon, is titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and will star Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning also star in the series that will be released this year.