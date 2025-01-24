Samantha Ruth Prabhu is selective about projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her girl-next-door roles, revealed in an interview that she’s selective about projects, avoiding those that don’t challenge her. She also discussed working with Raj and DK and why she’s signing fewer Tamil films while recovering from chikungunya with regular gym sessions.

In a conversation with a leading media house, Samantha explained her decision to do fewer Tamil films, with her last being ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ in 2022. She shared that she now seeks projects with significant impact and finds it difficult to commit unless she fully believes in the film and its potential.

The actress further expressed her excitement about collaborating with Raj and DK again for ‘Rakht Brahmand’. She credited them for challenging her as an actor with projects like ‘The Family Man 2’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. For her, work feels rewarding only when it pushes her to give her best in every role.

Samantha emphasised that she’s now more mindful of her choices, aiming to ensure she doesn’t disappoint herself or others with her decisions.

Samantha took a step back from work following personal challenges, including her 2021 divorce from Naga Chaitanya and a 2022 myositis diagnosis. In 2023, her Telugu films ‘Shaakunthalam’ and ‘Kushi’ underperformed. In 2024, she appeared in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and has only announced ‘Rakht Brahmand’ since.