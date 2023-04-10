Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I decide how my story will end

No matter what the hurdle is, Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes in marching on. The star, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming feature ‘Shaakuntalam’, has surmounted personal battles to reach a healthy space and dubs the phase as one with endless life lessons.

The actor was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year. Samantha was also dealing with the change in her personal life as she announced her split with actor Naga Chaitanya. The duo got married in 2017 and parted ways in 2021.

During an ‘AskMe’ session on ‘Twitter’, a fan asked Samantha where she draws her strength to remain strong ‘despite so many messes happening’, Samantha replied, “Because this is not how my story will end. I decide.”

‘Shaakuntalam’ revolves around the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from ‘Mahabharata’, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The film is based on the Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ by Kalidasa.

The film also marks the acting debut of Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha, who will play the role of Prince Bharat in the film. The Gunasekhar directorial is set for a theatrical release on April 14.

The actor is currently shooting for ‘Citadel’. Helmed by director duo Raj and DK, the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ is a spin-off of the original American series of the same name, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.