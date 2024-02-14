Samantha hopes her podcast will be informative for her audience

After a seven-month hiatus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making a return to work on a new project: a health podcast. Recently, the actor delighted fans with news of her latest venture, a health podcast born out of her passion for the subject. She emphasised her enthusiasm for the podcast, highlighting her dedication to creating content that she hopes will be both informative and enjoyable for her audience. On Tuesday, she took to ‘Instagram’ to share a picture from the podcast session.

In her post, Samantha hinted that her mind is abuzz with ideas and her notebooks are filled with insights waiting to be shared. The image captures Samantha’s infectious energy as she looks all smiles in a vibrant setup.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “As a kid, I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject. And now, I find myself here again after many years! I realised the doggedness is still there! My mind is buzzing. My notebooks are full and I can’t wait to share!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s return to work has bought excitement to her fans, as the post has gone viral, with many wishing her success in her new endeavour.

Following the conclusion of shooting for the Indian segment of the ‘Amazon Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’ in July last year, Samantha took a break from the limelight to prioritise her health, having disclosed her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune condition, in 2022, just ahead of the release of her film ‘Yashoda’.