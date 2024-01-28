‘Sam Bahadur’ garners accolades at 69th Filmfare Awards

From ‘Sam Bahadur’ winning in three technical categories to ‘Jawan’ winning for ‘Best Special Effects (visual)’ and ‘Best Action’, the curtain raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards witnessed it all.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards curtain raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ganesh Acharya won the ‘Best Choreography Award’ for his work on the track ‘What Jhumka?’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. ‘12th Fail’ took home the trophy for ‘Best Editing’, whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ was the winner of ‘Best Special Effects (visual)’ and ‘Best Action’. ‘Animal’ received the award for ‘Best Background Score’ and the ‘Best Sound Design’ award was shared by ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (‘Sam Bahadur’) and Sync Cinema (‘Animal’)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (‘Animal’)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (‘Sam Bahadur’)

Best VFX: Red Chillies (‘Jawan’)

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and Vidhu Vinod Chopra (‘12th Fail’)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir (‘Sam Bahadur’)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (‘Three Of Us’)

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues (‘Jawan’)

The curtain raiser event was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Exhibition and Convention Centre, Gandhinagar. The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 is to be held today.