Salman on romancing 31 yrs younger Rashmika in 'Sikandar': If she doesn't have a problem, why do you?

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday took a jibe at those who talk about the 31-year age gap between him and his "Sikandar" co-star Rashmika Mandanna, asking if the heroine doesn't have a problem with it, why do social media users.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, "Sikandar" is slated to be released in theatres on March 30 on the festival of Eid.

Salman, who launched the trailer of the upcoming movie on Sunday, arrived at the event amid heavy security.

"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem? And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work together. We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," the superstar told reporters here.

Salman, 59, also heaped praises on Rashmika, 28, saying he admires the "Pushpa" star for her determination.

"She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of 'Pushpa 2' at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm and would work till 6:30 in the morning and go back to work on 'Pushpa 2'. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me," he added.

Mandanna said working with Salman is a big opportunity for her.

"I'm really excited for you guys to watch the film and I hope you all like it. I got this opportunity to work with Salman sir. As in what can get bigger than that?" the actor, who has achieved success in Bollywood with films such as "Animal" and "Chhaava", said.

The actor, who predominantly features in Telugu and Kannada movies, said she has been an admirer of Murugadoss' films.

"I've always wanted to work with Murugadoss sir. I entered the industry around eight years ago, but I've been watching sir's work way before I got into the industry. But watching him do his films is so incredibly beautiful. It has got so much emotion. It's massy. I really wanted to work with sir and I got this opportunity today. I'm really honoured," she added.

For Murugadoss, known for "Ghajini", "Thuppakki" and "Spyder", working with Salman in "Sikandar" was a dream-come-true moment.

Recalling his first encounter with the superstar, the filmmaker said he met Salman on a movie set years ago before becoming a director.

"As I entered the set, I was not aware what the shoot was about. It was all dark and suddenly Sridevi ma'am came and then I saw the hero. He was combing his hair. I was trying to see who the hero was and he was none other than Salman sir. But the security guard stopped me from going forward to meet him. Later, I thought one day, I would direct him in a film. After so many years, I directed him in this film," Murugadoss added.

Salman joked about it, saying "Isse bada cheez nepotism kya hoga?"

On a query about the expectations from a quintessential Salman Khan movie, the actor said he doesn't get bogged down by the pressure.

"With years of experience, the enthusiasm is still there and it is getting easier," he said.

The actor credited fans for making his films commercial hits at the box office.

"Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive or non-festive occasion, it's the love of the people that my films do well and whether the film is good or bad, they help my films cross at least Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore," he quipped.

"Sikandar" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of ‘Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’.