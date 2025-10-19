Salman Khan says he is blamed for things he never did

Over the past few weekends, viewers have seen host Salman Khan addressing several allegations made against him. The latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode followed a similar pattern, as Salman opened up about being judged by the public, along with Sanjay Dutt. While reprimanding contestant Amaal Mallik, Salman recalled being blamed for something he hadn’t even done. The conversation began when Salman shared his thoughts on Amaal’s behaviour inside the house.

Last week, during the captaincy task, contestants were given the choice to destroy a letter from another housemate’s family in exchange for becoming captain. While many chose to forgo the opportunity and respect their fellow contestants’ emotions, Farrhana Bhatt opted for captaincy and tore Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving Neelam emotional and others furious. Upset by Farrhana’s actions, Amaal Mallik snatched her plate while she was eating and hurled several derogatory remarks at her. During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman addressed the issue and reprimanded Amaal for his behaviour.

He questioned Amaal, “Even if Farrhana was wrong, who has given you the right to play God and decide who can eat food when and when not, Amaal?” Amaal responded, “I got very upset and charged up. I tried a lot to give her a clean slate, but she has a lot of darkness in her. She has no soul. I am not God, but I was hurt. There was no shame in her eyes for what she did.” Salman further said, “Obviously, you’re not God. You are not even being a human; you are failing at that, too. Who gave you the right to snatch her plate? Food was falling. God has given food to everyone and then you disrespect it. Amaal, when you call someone’s mother a B-grade, are you justified? Just because someone did something wrong, according to you. What is this problem?”