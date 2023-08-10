Salman Khan made a mess out of ‘Antim’: Pravin Tarde

Salman Khan starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which was released in 2021, turned out to be a box office dud.

Now, in the chat show on the Marathi digital platform ‘Bol Bhidu’, director Pravin Tarde, who made the original Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’ and star Upendra Limaye didn’t mince their words when it came to talking about Salman’s involvement with the remake.

On the chat show ‘Bol Bhidu’, Pravin Tarde said, “After watching ‘Mulshi Pattern’, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film’. But when he remade ‘Mulshi Pattern’, he made a mess of it. Mahesh sir directed it, while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today, I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named ‘Antim’. I am not going to show such daring because, in my mind and heart, there’s only ‘Mulshi Pattern’ and I came to know from people that ‘Mulshi Pattern’ is a better film.”

Adding to the same conversation, star Upendra Limaye, who worked in both ‘Mulshi Pattern’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, said, “No question about it. I have worked on both films. I can tell you about the sincerity Tarde showed in the film, which was from the soil of Mulshi, who was killed in the name of refining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.”

Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited, ‘Tiger 3’. The film marks his onscreen reunion with actor Katrina Kaif.