Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 19’ tops OTT chart with 8 million views

After several dull seasons, Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 19’ finally captured the audience’s attention. According to the latest OTT viewership data released by ‘Ormax Media’, the show garnered eight million viewers last week. In the previous week, Bigg Boss 19’s viewership had dipped from 7.7 million to 7.2 million. However, the Diwali celebrations and standout performances by the contestants helped the show bounce back with a notable spike in numbers.

On the other hand, the Ashneer Grover-hosted ‘Rise and Fall’ saw a slight dip in viewership during its finale week, dropping from 3.6 million to 3.5 million between October 13 and 19. ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga’, featuring Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, also witnessed a decline, with viewership falling from 2.4 million to 2.1 million. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted ‘KBC 17’ recorded 1.6 million views. Last week, ‘India’s Got Talent’ secured a spot in the top five. However, this week it was overtaken by ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9, which garnered 1.5 million viewers.

Among films that premiered on OTT platforms following their theatrical runs, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ recorded a significant surge in viewership. Between October 6 and 12, the film had garnered 3.5 million views. This week, it clocked an impressive 5.3 million. Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, however, witnessed a decline, with views dropping from 2.6 million to 2.2 million. Meanwhile, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Madharaasi’ dropped out of the viewership charts, replaced this week by ‘Mirai’ and ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’. ‘Mirai’ registered two million views, while ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ drew 1.4 million. ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ also recorded 1.1 million views.