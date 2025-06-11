Salman Khan changed my entire personality: Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in Farhad Samji’s 2023 action-comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, headlined by Salman Khan. Before that, she worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 2019 production, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Mahesh Manjrekar’s action film which starred Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma alongside the superstar.

Palak has now revealed that she didn’t charge a penny for her role on the sets of ‘Antim’. “What’s money? I’m in Salman sir’s presence. Do you think I’ll ask for money? Why, I’ve never asked for money, ever! You can, Salman sir would say, ‘Sure.’ But I was a kid. How would I have contributed that they’d pay me,” she said.

In the interview with ‘Mashable India’, Palak was all praise for Salman. “I’ve done a whole film with him. Whenever I meet him to date or even if I get a message from him, I get star-struck. I usually don’t get star-struck. You can make anyone sit in front of me. But when he’s in front of me, I stop speaking and start stuttering. He just changed my entire personality. Then he said, ‘Speak without hesitation’.”

“I’m a closeted Salman sir fan. I’m not keeping it a secret anymore. But everybody knows I’m a super fan,” added Palak, explaining her state of mind when Salman offered him a role in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. “I get paid to be around Salman sir for three months. I’m doing the film. It was a great experience for me. I learnt a lot. I made very good friends. It was a very good introduction to the industry. It felt like a debutante ball,” expressed Palak.

She recalled how Salman would pamper them in Goregaon Film City while shooting for his popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, which he hosts. “We used to chill there. He used to make us gym there and feed us sweets,” she said. Palak revealed that she’s had the best food of her life made at Salman’s home.