Salman Khan begins the shoot for ‘Sikandar’

On June 18, Salman Khan started shooting for the much-awaited Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film has gone on floors in Mumbai, where the film’s team will be shooting a massive mid-air action sequence with the Bollywood superstar.

The superstar, along with ‘Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’, took to social media to share a BTS image from the first day of the shoot to announce the beginning of a new journey. The team reconfirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer.

Back in March, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of his biggest collaboration to date with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’. Right after, Rashmika Mandanna was announced as the female lead, making the upcoming film a true Pan India spectacle bringing together talents from across the country.

‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 Eid blockbuster, ‘Kick’. In the BTS picture, the trio of Salman, Sajid and Murugadoss could be seen sharing a laugh on the sets, setting the tone right for the schedule ahead.

‘Sikandar’ is directed by AR Murugadoss and features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The action entertainer promises a cinematic experience like never before during the Eid 2025 weekend.