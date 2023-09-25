Salman Khan announces niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is all set to make her film debut, confirming previous rumors. In a recent social media post, Salman shared the title of Alizeh’s debut film, ‘Farrey’.

The actor shared the title of Alizeh’s debut film and wrote, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga.”

Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, had been rumored to make her acting debut. Reports had previously indicated that she had signed a film titled ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’, directed by Soumendra Padhi and starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.