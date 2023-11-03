Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi have a face-off in 'Tiger 3' promo

Days ahead of the big release, the makers of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ dropped a new promo on Friday. Emraan Hashmi, as the dreaded villain, comes face-to-face with Salman Khan’s Tiger. Emraan, with his arsenal of armed men and memorable one-liners, ensures the spotlight remains on him.

The new ‘Tiger 3’ promo teased what to expect: Emraan wants to make superspy Tiger lose. Tiger, in turn, will do all he can to protect India. Katrina also makes an appearance as she ‘hunts down’ the bad guys and girls.

The video, roughly one minute long, follows the events of the previous two films as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The catch is that this time, Tiger’s fight is personal. Besides saving the nation, he also has a new enemy in Emraan Hashmi, who is out to get him at any cost.

He could be seen saying at the start of the promo, “Now it is my turn. This time, you will lose Tiger. I will erase India from the world map. I promise you, Tiger.”

In response, Salman said in his viral line, “You did everything right. But you forgot one thing: jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Till the day Tiger breathes, he has not been defeated).”