Salman Khan alludes to recent events on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

New Delhi: In what could be called his first public comments following the murder of his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that he has to handle quarrels between ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestants at a time when he is ‘going through’ a certain phase in his life.

Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister known for his starry iftar parties and Bollywood connections, was gunned down on October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s Mumbai office.

According to police, Siddique may have been targeted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi because of his proximity to Khan. On Saturday’s ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, on which the actor serves as the host, Khan said that he wanted to give the popular reality series a miss.

“Yaar, qasam khuda ki, what am I going through in my life? I have to come and handle this (arguments between housemates). I feel that I shouldn’t have come here today. But you have to do what you have to do,” Khan can be seen saying in several videos circulating on social media.