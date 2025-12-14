Salman Khan admits he struggles with acting

Salman Khan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2025. During one of the interaction sessions, Salman spoke about his acting skills and admitted that he himself doesn’t think much of his acting. He also joked about how he feels the audience often laughs when he does an emotional scene.

Speaking at the film festival, Salman said, “Acting has also left this generation. So, I don’t think I am a particularly great actor. You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. I can’t do it. I simply do what I feel in the moment. That’s all.”

The host was quick to take the audience’s opinion on the same, who unanimously disagreed. The ‘Dabangg’ star further added, “Sometimes when I cry, I know you guys laugh at me.” A fan then said, “No, we cry with you.”

Salman also attended the Golden Globes gala dinner. He was seen posing with Hollywood stars Idris Elba, Edgar Ramirez, Olga Kurylenko, Emad Iskande and other attendees. He had expressed his excitement over Alia Bhatt being honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the film festival.

Salman said at the red carpet, “I love it here. I like Saudi. A lot of people here like the culture. It’s nice. I keep on visiting this place quite a bit nowadays. So, it’s good.” He also reacted to Alia Bhatt getting honoured at the event. “Yes, Alia Bhatt, it’s amazing! I think only Saudis could’ve done this. It’s amazing. They’re going places really rapidly. It’s a good thing. I like it that they bring their best and our culture together.”