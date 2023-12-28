'Salaar' successfully crosses lifetime collection of 'Adipurush'

‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, had a historic start at the Indian box office. The film made Rs 90.7 crore net on its opening day in India, but even after such a massive start, the film’s collections have seen a steady drop in subsequent days. The long weekend over the Christmas holidays helped the film’s box office numbers. After collecting Rs 24.9 crore on Tuesday, the film earned Rs 17 crore on Wednesday, its sixth day of release. This takes Salaar’s net domestic collection to Rs 297.40 crore, as per industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’.

This seems like a win for Prabhas, whose previous film, the much-hyped ‘Adipurush’, could only manage to make Rs 288.15 crore net in India through the course of its run. ‘Adipurush’ ran into controversy soon after its release and was criticised for its visual effects and dialogues. His 2022 film, ‘Radhe Shyam’, earned only Rs 104.38 crore net during its run.

‘Salaar’ will cross the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ 2019 film, ‘Saaho’, on its seventh day. ‘Saaho’ made Rs 310.60 crore through its run. His biggest hit to date is SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, which made Rs 1030.42 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1788.06 crore globally.

‘Salaar’ was released in multiple languages, but the film is primarily being consumed in the Telugu region, with an additional boost coming from the Hindi-speaking belt. The film saw an overall 28.02 percent occupancy in Telugu markets on day six. In the Hindi region, where ‘Salaar’ is competing against ‘Dunki’, the film saw an occupancy of 28.98 percent. The film had 647 shows in the Delhi-NCR region and witnessed an occupancy of 32.25 percent.

Globally, ‘Salaar’ has already grossed over Rs 500 crore, according to tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. This year has seen several Indian films pass this historic figure.