Saiyami Kher reveals the inspiration behind her ‘Agni’ character

Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Agni’, shared the inspiration behind her role in the film. The movie, directed by Rahul Dholakia, tells the story of firefighters and the challenges that they face in a densely populated country like India.

The actress shared that she drew immense inspiration from Harshini Kanhekar, India’s first woman firefighter, to portray the strength, courage and resilience required for this groundbreaking character. In the film, Saiyami stars alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

Reflecting on her preparation for the role, Saiyami said, “Portraying a firefighter is a role I feel incredibly proud and privileged to take on. I was extremely ashamed of myself because I didn’t know about the female representation of women in the fire department. Harshini Kanhekar was the first female firefighter and her story is both humbling and motivating. It’s very disappointing that not many people don't know that there are female firefighters.”

“Harshini’s story of determination, grit and breaking barriers served as a guiding light for many to follow. Playing a character like this came with its own challenges, both physically and emotionally. Harshini’s path-breaking achievements helped me see the depth of commitment and resilience that women like her bring to a traditionally male-dominated field. I hope my portrayal in ‘Agni’ will not only honour her but also inspire others to recognize the quiet strength of our everyday heroes. I was very fortunate to spend time with almost 50 women firefighters for prep and draw from their inspiring lives,” she further added.

‘Agni’ celebrates the heroism of firefighters while bringing a unique story to the Indian screen. It presents a compelling narrative that delves into the lives of those who put themselves in danger to save others.