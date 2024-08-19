Saiyami Kher celebrates one year of ‘Ghoomer’

The Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer sports film ‘Ghoomer’ recently clocked a year since its release and Saiyami is chuffed with the kind of response the film has garnered in a span of a year. The actress called the film a chapter that is etched on her soul.

In the film, Saiyami essayed the role of Anina, a para-cricketer, coached by Abhishek Bachchan’s character. The film also starred Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The actress reflected on the profound impact the project had on her as an actor and a person. She said, “‘Ghoomer’ was released a year ago and my heart is filled with memories and gratitude. This film isn’t just a project for me. It’s a chapter of my life etched deeply into my soul. Playing Anina in ‘Ghoomer’ was the most fulfilling experience for me, 40 days of complete satisfaction as an actor.”

She expressed her gratitude to director R Balki for entrusting her with such a significant role: “This film and Balki sir have spoiled me because it gave me so much to play with as an actor. I will forever be grateful to Balki sir for backing me on this one. I am hoping I keep getting roles that are challenging and exciting.”