‘Saiyaara’ continues to create box office history

‘Saiyaara’ is definitely the most talked about film of 2025 till now and ever since its release, debutant Ahaan Panday has become one of the most searched actors on the internet.

Now, his latest photograph with his nephew River is going viral on social media. Ahaan's sister Alanna shared the adorable pictures where River is seen wearing a t-shirt and cheering for Ahaan’s on-screen character Krish Kapoor from ‘Saiyaara’.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Saiyaara’ continues its dream run at the box office. The film has garnered Rs 278.75 in India in 13 days, thus becoming the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. It also amassed a staggering Rs 100 crore collection in the second week, with one day still to go for the week to end.