‘Saiyaara’ album has my thoughts: Mohit Suri

Ever since the teaser release, ‘Saiyaara’, produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, has become the most anticipated romantic film of 2025. ‘Saiyaara’ which brings together YRF and Mohit, both known for creating timeless love stories, has garnered unanimous praise for making an intense love story with debutants whose chemistry is simply infectious!

YRF recently released the title track, ‘Saiyaara’ and Mohit reveals the album has ‘songs, thoughts and melodies’ that he has ‘carefully collected and curated for over five years’!

Mohit said, “One thing that only a handful of close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers and singers, collecting melodies and songs much like people who love reading and collecting books. So, the album of ‘Saiyaara’ has my songs, thoughts and melodies that I have carefully collected and curated for over five years.”

Mohit said he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for ‘Saiyaara’. He added, “I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of ‘Saiyaara’ is very close to my heart. So, every song on this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the ‘Saiyaara’ title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly.”

‘Saiyaara’ title track will also launch two exciting musical artistes from Kashmir. Mohit revealed, “‘Saiyaara’ title track will also see us launch Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, two extremely talented Indian composers and singers (from Kashmir) to Bollywood. The track has been composed by the genius Tanishk Bagchi, who I thank for making me meet Faheem and Arslan. The beautiful lyrics are written by the maestro Irshad Kamil.”

He added, “We have a line-up of incredibly talented artists who have worked on the first song of ‘Saiyaara’. I hope we are giving everyone a romantic song that they will remember for a long time.”

‘Saiyaara’ introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’) as the female lead.