Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee to voice star in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Vrajesh Hirjee are set to voice star in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’, the first instalment in the upcoming Hindi ‘Audible Original’ podcast series.

‘Audible’, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, announced that the new Hindi series will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ will see Khan voice the character of Marvel superhero Peter Quill along with Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. This chapter will arrive on ‘Audible’ on June 28.

Audible’s Chief Brand and International Officer, Susan Jurevics, said the company believes that the power of imagination can turn a great story into an unforgettable experience.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with ‘Marvel’ and some of the world’s most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the ‘Marvel Universe’ as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events,” she said.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ is set in a shadowy alternate future of the ‘Marvel Universe’, in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.