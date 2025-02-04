Saif Ali Khan makes first public appearance at Netflix event

Mumbai: In his first public appearance since the knife attack at his home last month, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Monday attended the slate announcement event of streaming service ‘Netflix’ and said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was discharged four days later.

Saif's latest movie "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" was announced at the event. Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is a heist drama by filmmaker Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati.

“Pathaan” fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing the upcoming feature with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner ‘Marflix Pictures’.

"It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I'm very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time and I've always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn't have asked for a better co-star. And basically, a lovely movie and I'm very excited," said Saif, who was dressed in denims and had a bandage on his neck.

"Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" features Saif as a jewel thief, who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

"His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal," according to the official logline.

The film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta.

"Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins" reunites Anand and Saif after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on "Salaam Namaste" (2005) and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" (2007).

Saif has already completed shooting for the movie, which will be released directly on ‘Netflix’.