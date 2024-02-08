Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on ‘Adipurush’ disaster

The cast and crew of last year’s big-budget mythological epic ‘Adipurush’ went underground immediately after the film’s disastrous opening, which was marred by controversy surrounding its content. Nobody except writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla spoke publicly about the film, its quality and the backlash surrounding it. But months after its release, Saif Ali Khan addressed its failure in a recent interview, albeit briefly.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, Saif insisted that he doesn’t see himself as a star who can open all sorts of projects. He cited his 2019 Western film ‘Laal Kaptaan’ as an example. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film could barely crack the Rs 50 lakh mark on day one of release. “I’m not star enough to pull off anything,” he said with a laugh.

“It’s nice to be realistic. I’ve never actually thought of myself as a star and I don’t really want to also. I like being a star, but I don’t want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic and normal. There’s so much more in life to be real about. My focus has always been on that. The idea is not to be scared of failing. People say, ‘That was a brave choice’. You talk about ‘Adipurush’, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck. Let’s go to the next one’.”