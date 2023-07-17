‘Sagina’ was Dilip Kumar’s ‘most enthralling performance’: Saira Banu

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu on Sunday took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working on 1974 film "Sagina" with husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar.

"Sagina", directed by Tapan Sinha, was based on the true story of the 1942-43 labour movement, narrated through fictional characters. Kumar played the titular character of the trade union leader.

" 'Sagina is one of my most loved films'. I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together. They were such good friends and like-minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming 'Sagina' in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari (West Bengal) where we worked outdoors," Banu wrote on ‘Instagram’.

She also shared her favourite scene from the movie in which Sagina is sitting at his office feeling suffocated and as he steps out, he spots a train and tries to match up to its speed.

"I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances," Banu added.

Released on July 15, almost five decades ago, "Sagina" was a remake of Sinha's hit Bengali feature "Sagina Mahato", also starring Kumar and Banu. The Hindi film was declared a commercial failure. SD Burman composed the soundtrack.