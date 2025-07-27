Sabyasachi Chowdhury excited about short film ‘Darshak’

COVID-19 didn’t just take lives. It shattered families, dreams and livelihoods across the globe. One such broken dream belongs to a theatre artiste from Bengal. In the Bengali short film ‘Darshak’, we meet a man whose once-thriving theatre group crumbled in the aftermath of the pandemic. With everything falling apart, his wife steps in to support the family financially. Quietly, the man also takes up a job, without telling anyone. But will this shared burden bring them closer or only deepen the emotional distance?

Actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, best known for playing Bamakhyapa in a popular Bengali TV serial, plays the lead in ‘Darshak’. Directed by Alok De, the film also stars Puja Sarkar as his wife. Talking about the film, Sabyasachi said, “When I heard the script from Alok da, I really liked it. And working with Puja again felt familiar and easy. We had previously acted together in the Bengali web series ‘Bhagar’.”

The actor is also gearing up for his next big project, a Bengali biopic on Sadhak Bamakhyapa.