Sabrina Carpenter shares her thoughts on fame

Singer Sabrina Carpenter said that she feels ‘so prepared’ for fame. Carpenter, who has belted out hits such as ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’, shot to fame as a teen starring in ‘Girl Meets World’ and went on to combine acting with her hit music career, which recently saw her perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

She told ‘Time’ magazine about how being a child star has helped her embrace the spotlight: “I grew up watching those ‘MTV VMA’ performances and I was like, ‘I want to do that’.”

Carpenter added that her appearance at the event was ‘another dream realised’ after thinking she would never make it to perform at the awards, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’. “It all just seemed so - not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen,” said the singer.

Carpenter then talked about how she is able to embrace fame: “I feel so prepared for these moments. If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated.” She shared she ‘literally threw up’ when she found out she was going to be a musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and said that she’d feel the same way if she could perform at the Grammy Awards.

Carpenter also talked about how embracing her sexuality in her work has exposed her to similar criticism faced by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in their careers. Talking about if she receives the same type of resistance as Spears and Aguilera, she said, “No, I definitely get that as well, but you’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show’ and that’s OK.”

Calling it ‘unfortunate’, she added, “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”