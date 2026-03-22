S S Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

New Delhi: Filmmaker S S Rajamouli lauded Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ and said it has surpassed the first film in both its scale and soul.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the sequel to Dhar’s 2025 film released on Thursday and has already crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office. Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Rajamouli shared a note on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Saturday and also praised Singh and Madhavan for their performances in the film. The ‘RRR’ director said Dhar managed to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion.

“I loved ‘Dhurandhar’, but ‘The Revenge’ surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it... @adityadharfilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film four hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame,” he wrote.

He added, “@ranveersingh, what a performance man... The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @actormaddy garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success.”

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, ‘Dhurandhar’ revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.