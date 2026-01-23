S S Rajamouli calls Priyanka Chopra ‘unstoppable’

New Delhi: Filmmaker S S Rajamouli penned a note on social media to praise his ‘Varanasi’ star Priyanka Chopra’s performance in her upcoming Hollywood film ‘The Bluff’.

The filmmaker re-shared the trailer on his Instagram story on Thursday, praising Priyanka’s presence in the movie. “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises... What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff,” he wrote.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on ‘Prime Video’ from February 25. Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, ‘The Bluff’ follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family. The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

‘Varanasi’ is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure, which also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is set to release in 2027.