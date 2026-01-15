Ryan Hurst tapped to play Kratos in Prime Video’s ‘God of War’

Ryan Hurst has been tapped to play Kratos in Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ from ‘Sony Pictures Television’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

Hurst played Thor in PlayStation’s ‘God of War Ragnarök’, bringing established familiarity with the franchise to the role of Kratos. He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance.

The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos, is Spartan by birth and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in the service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle. Over the course of 10 wildly successful games, Kratos vanquished mortals, creatures and gods alike. In the process, he became an iconic character in pop culture, known for his stoic nature, unchallenged combat skills and tragic past.

In ‘God of War’, the live-action series, his story will closely follow the path of the last two games as he deals with something new: his 10-year-old son, Atreus. This father-son dynamic began a whole new chapter in the legendary series and will be the heartbeat of the new show.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver and casting has begun.

‘God of War’ follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (‘Shōgun’, ‘The Boys’, ‘Fallout’) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of ‘God of War’. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer.