Ruth Negga to be a part of Apply TV+'s 'Presumed Innocent'

Los Angeles: Oscar nominee Ruth Negga will feature alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in "Presumed Innocent", an upcoming limited series from ‘Apple TV+’.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, the show is based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name and hails from David E Kelley and J J Abrams.

"Presumed Innocent" chronicles the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own - Rusty Sabich, played by Gyllenhaal - is suspected of the crime.

The series explores the themes of obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Negga, best known for featuring in films such as "Loving" and "Passing", will essay the role of Rusty’s wife, Barbara Sabich.

Her character is described as an artist, gallerist and mother whose life is upended when her husband is accused of murdering his mistress.

She fights for her family as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage and contends with her husband’s highly publicised trial.

Kelley, known for "Big Little Lies" and "Boston Legal", will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner and executive produce via ‘David E Kelley Productions’ with Matthew Tinker.

"Star Wars" alum Abrams is attached as an executive producer on the series along with Rachel Rusch Rich for the former's ‘Bad Robot Productions’.