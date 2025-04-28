MillenniumPost
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome announce birth of second daughter

BY PTI28 April 2025 11:57 AM IST
Los Angeles: Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The "Harry Potter" actor announced the news on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Sunday. The post shared by the actor featured the picture of a newborn with her name written over her outfit.

The couple named their second daughter Goldie G. Grint.

"‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," read the caption.

Grint, 36 and Groome, 33, began dating in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter Wednesday G. Grint in 2020.

PTI

