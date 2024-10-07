Rukmini really wants me to direct: Dev

In 2017, Dev ventured into production to tell stories he otherwise couldn’t. Over the past seven years, he has become one of the most sought-after actor-producers in Bengal. Whether it’s comedy, children’s films, rom-coms, family dramas, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ adaptations or historical or political films, Dev has consistently taken bold steps when it comes to content. Audiences have appreciated his willingness to take these risks. His latest challenge? Playing Iqlakh, a poor janitor, who loses his job and strikes back at society in ‘Tekka’. Nine years after ‘Zulfiqar’ (released during Puja 2016), Dev teams up with director Srijit Mukherji again, this time for the thriller ‘Tekka’ on Puja. ‘Millennium Post’ sits down with the man of the moment to talk about his daring choices, the flood situation in Ghatal and his thoughts on stepping into the director’s chair.

You’ve had several releases during Durga Puja. Still, this year feels different not just because of the RG Kar Hospital incident, but also with Ghatal, your Lok Sabha constituency, facing flooding issues.

I’ve been trying for 11-12 years to keep politics and films separate. For either profession, the work shouldn’t stop. We’re working on the ‘Ghatal Master Plan’, but this year has been tough. Many states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Bengal are facing floods. Natural disasters make us all helpless. What we can do as public representatives (Dev is TMC MP from Ghatal) is be there for the people affected. My team in Ghatal, the state administration and I are doing everything we can - providing drinking water, food and healthcare, especially for pregnant women. But words feel empty. The ones going through it are the real sufferers. We’re staying alert, but with the unpredictable weather, we’re all on edge.

You play Iqlakh, a common man, in ‘Tekka’. Previously, you've portrayed common men like Shibu in ‘Dui Prithibi’ and Kuntol in ‘Kacher Manush’, who, like Iqlakh, were pushed to the brink. You’ve mentioned that ‘Tekka’ is a risky project. But does it feel riskier than ‘Pradhan’, which was still running in theatres during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, especially as you went on to win the election again as an MP?

‘Pradhan’ wasn’t just about Bengal. We tried to capture what’s happening in other places like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar too. It was definitely risky, but not a propaganda film. I don’t like propaganda films. ‘Pradhan’ had a strong message with plenty of entertainment and if it were made in any other language, it would still resonate. With ‘Tekka’, I’ve raised the stakes. Iqlakh is a common man who fights back against a system that’s been in place for years. He’s a simple man, but when he’s pushed to the limit, he rebels in his own way. The film looks at the same incident from four perspectives - media, administration, the common man and the judiciary - showing how it’s used or misused. You see things like this on the news every day. Also, watch out for the performances of Rukmini (Maitra) and Swastika (Mukherjee). Of course, there are others like the legendary Paran Bandopadhyay and Tota Roy Choudhury.

Your role as Markaz Ali in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Zulfiqar’ is still praised. There were talks about a fallout between you and Srijit regarding ‘Durgo Rahasya’. Now, you’re teaming up again for ‘Tekka’. How did this reunion come about?

(Cuts in) We’ve had many discussions, even before ‘Durgo Rahasya’. When we heard the story of ‘Tekka’, we were blown away. Srijit told me that only I could bring Iqlakh to life. When it comes to thrillers, Srijit is brilliant. His understanding, vision and ability to build tension are incredible and it shows in this project too.

Bengali cinema isn’t in the best phase, with many films failing to secure satellite or OTT rights. As a producer with 14 films to your name, do you focus on any business model or is creativity your priority when investing in films?

I make films out of passion, not just for satellite rights. Of course, every business needs a model, but for me, creativity comes first. From my first production, ‘Chaamp’ in 2017, I’ve taken risks with tricky projects. But I’ve never stopped experimenting. As an actor-producer, I just want to tell unique stories and break out of my image with each film. While satellite rights matter, they aren’t my main driving force.

Recently, ‘Chander Pahar’ was re-released. Films like ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Laila Majnu’ have also found success with re-releases. Is there a film of yours you’d like to see back in the theatres?

I couldn’t catch ‘Tumbbad’ again in the theatres, though I wanted to. ‘Chander Pahar’ also did good business when it was re-released. I would love to see ‘Buno Haansh’ re-released, but unfortunately, it’s not with me. This re-release trend is good.

West Bengal actors are calling for a committee similar to the Hema Committee to address exploitation in the industry.

It’s crucial to hold accountable those who have exploited women in the film industry and the #MeToo movement has shown that these issues exist across all sectors. Creating a safe and secure work environment for women is a priority. But it’s equally important to address exploitation regardless of gender. At the same time, we have to be careful not to wrongfully accuse someone out of personal anger or bias. These are sensitive issues and that’s why we need a committee to thoroughly investigate and consider all sides before reaching conclusions.

You’re heading to London soon to shoot Avijit Sen’s next project.

Yes, we start shooting in London on November 10. Again, the audiences will have a great time watching this film after ‘Tonic’ and ‘Pradhan’.

What about ‘Raghu Dakat’ and ‘Chander Pahar 3’?

Announcements regarding ‘Raghu Dakat’ will be made, but ‘Chander Pahar 3’ is on hold for now.

Creatively yours

Fans are excited to see you once again in a massy avatar in ‘Khadaan’, where you’re not just the actor and producer but also the creative director.

I’m always creatively involved in all my productions. But ‘Khadaan’ is on a huge scale and with so many actors and locations, it became a massive project for director Rino (Soojit Dutta). I thought it would be too much pressure for him to handle it alone, so I stepped in to help. My team and Rino felt I should be credited as the creative director because of the effort I’ve put in. We have a big team for ‘Khadaan’.

Is directing your next move?

I do have a story. I’m not sure if I’ll direct it or not. Rukmini really wants me to and my whole team is pushing for it. But with so many projects lined up, we’ll have to see. (Smiles and winks)