Rukmini Maitra left YRF & Netflix projects for ‘Binodiini’

When we caught up with Rukmini Maitra over the phone, it was already past 11 pm. She was on her way home, eating in the car after a hectic day of promotions. She had attended a talk about her new Bengali film ‘Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ at the National School of Drama (NSD), visited her school, participated in a ‘Natya Mela’ and done media promotions. Despite only getting about four hours of sleep, she doesn’t mind, as she’s been waiting for this day for five years. Having only been in the industry for eight years, Rukmini made the bold decision to leave plum ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) and ‘Netflix’ projects for ‘Binodiini’, a Bengali film on legendary theatre actress Binodini Dasi. It’s a lot to give up for an actor, but Rukmini has no regrets. In this conversation with ‘Millennium Post’, Rukmini shares why she doesn’t regret her decision and why she feels such a strong, almost divine, connection to Binodini.

Is ‘Binodiini’ a project that holds a lot of stakes for you?

I wouldn’t say it’s about stakes. It’s more like being in a trance. This time, I feel an overwhelming urge to give everything to this film and completely surrender myself. I don’t know why, but something within me feels this is my moment. Maybe subconsciously, I sense there’s a lot at stake, but I’m not someone who takes things too seriously. Yet, there’s a force driving me, a power enabling me to do so much. Over the past 48 to 72 hours, I’ve barely touched my bed. I’ve been on flights and cars talking about Binodiini. I believe this is beyond me. A bigger power is helping me see it through.

Your family shares a connection with ISKCON Mayapur.

My family and I are lifelong ISKCON members. My mother’s side hails from Pondicherry and we are devotees of Sri Aurobindo, along with Radha and Krishna. Every winter, I would spend my holidays in Mayapur, growing up in their ‘gurukul’ and participating in morning and evening prayers. Interestingly, I felt a divine connection to Binodini when I posed as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu for a poster shoot in 2019. It transported me to Mayapur, Nadia district and Krishnanagar, evoking memories of my childhood. This journey with Binodini has been like coming full circle for me.

You’ve lived with this character since 2019. What has Binodini taught you as a woman?

I think the biggest epiphany has been the fact that a woman’s life is a beautiful amalgamation of pain and pleasure. I think it’s not a learning but rather a reminder that the journey of life is all about resilience and perseverance. However, the biggest regret is that, even in 2025, not much has changed for women compared to the 1980s. Back then, women had to fight hard for central roles in theatre. Today, women still struggle to secure lead roles in films or even have an entire movie centered on them. And it’s not just about getting roles. I work in the film industry and even being entitled to express an opinion as a woman on a movie set is a battle. While I’ve been fortunate to work with some excellent directors who value female perspectives, there have been instances where giving an opinion on a movie set felt like a battle.

I recall one particular moment when I suggested an improvement to a scene, explaining that the way it was shot might look silly to the audience. The director dismissed my input as if to say, “You’re just the heroine. Why do you even have an opinion?” Minutes later, the male lead walked in, saw the same scene and made the exact suggestion. This time, the director immediately agreed, praising the hero for his insight and deciding to reshoot the scene.

Binodini Dasi wrote her autobiography ‘Amar Katha’. Did you read the book and how did you prepare to portray her?

It’s all about destiny. In 2019, about a month before director Ram Kamal Mukherjee called me, I was training for ‘Switzerland’ with Sohini Sengupta. She mentioned she had just recorded an audiobook of ‘Amar Katha’. Curious, I asked how I could listen to it and she gave me the book to read. Just a week after I finished reading it, Ram called me and said, “I’m making Binodiini and you are my Binodini.” To prepare, I underwent Kathak training and attended acting workshops. Ram had a clear vision for Binodiini - he wanted her story to be cinematic and impactful, reaching newer generations. He envisioned Binodini with a very ‘Umrao Jaan’-like essence. I also had to play the roles Binodini performed on stage, which required extensive research and dedication.

Bold Decisions

You mentioned leaving a Yash Raj Films’ series during the filming of ‘Binodiini’ and now stepping away from a lead role in a ‘Netflix’ project during promotions. Don't you regret these decisions?

Even Dev asked me if I had gone crazy. But I told him, ‘I wanted ‘Binodiini’ to see the light of the day’. What would you choose if faced with a similar choice: a ‘Netflix’ series or the chance to rewrite a 141-year-old history? After 141 years, the name of Star Theatre has finally been changed to Binodini Theatre, all thanks to our CM. This film is about rewriting a 141-year-old history. The film has been deferred for far too long and I felt if not now, then never. I can’t think of anything beyond this film. This movie, as I told you, isn’t just a project for me. I feel connected to Binodini. I need to do this. For me, it was an easy choice. Some stories must be told and Binodini is one of them. And I choose Binodini over everything now.

Films with women as protagonists are rare in Indian cinema, especially Bengali cinema. Dev, ‘your close friend’, is a producer on this project. Was he easy to convince?

The truth is, he never knew I was doing this film. I started working on it in 2019 with two producers from Mumbai. Everything was finalised, but no one knew I was involved. I even shot for the poster because I wanted to surprise my mom and Dev by gifting them ‘Binodiini’.

Then in 2020, COVID-19 happened and the producers backed out. We couldn’t find anyone else to produce it. Some suggested adding Girish as the focus and making it about Girish and Binodini, saying the film needed a hero. But Ram stood firm and said, “I already have a hero - Rukmini.” We set a deadline for the project and when it passed, the film was shelved. That night, I sent Dev the Chaitanya Mahaprabhu poster I had shot. I told him I had been working on this but had never mentioned it. He asked why I hadn’t told him, saying it was such a prestigious project. I explained that I didn’t want anyone to step in or do this for me. Dev said it wasn’t about profit or loss. It’s a story that needs to be told. I also have to thank Prateek Chakravorty for believing in all of us and supporting this incredible journey.