Rukmini Maitra gets emotional at poster launch at Binodini Theatre

For Rukmini Maitra, stepping into the newly renamed Binodini Theatre (formerly Star Theatre) was an emotional moment. The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, renamed the iconic venue recently. Rukmini, who will be seen essaying the character of the legendary theatre personality Binodini Das in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Bengali biopic, ‘Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan’, has been working on the film since 2019. She lived the struggles of the trailblazing actress, who fought tirelessly for recognition. Nati Binodini’s dream of having a theatre named in her honour was dashed when the venue she helped fund was instead named Star Theatre. On Wednesday, Rukmini unveiled the film’s poster, which introduces Chandan Roy Sanyal in a striking transformation as Ramakrishna at Binodini Theatre. The film’s stellar cast also includes Rahul Bose, Kaushik Ganguly, Mir, Chandreyee Ghosh, Om Sahani and others.

“Binodini Das symbolises courage,” Rukmini said. She acknowledges that portraying such a monumental figure brings its own challenges, from praise to criticism. The unveiling of the film’s first look sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some lauding the effort while others criticised it. However, Rukmini remains undeterred. “Creating a film about an icon means embracing both admiration and skepticism. We have to try. We have done extensive research on the subject, but the director has also taken cinematic liberty,” said the ‘Tekka’ actress.

Rukmini also extended her thanks to the Chief Minister for renaming the theatre and emphasised the importance of bringing Binodini’s story to today’s audience. “Art plays a crucial role in connecting us to our history. Through this film, we have tried to inform today’s generation about her legacy,” she said.

“Binodiini is more than just a biopic - it’s a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who face relentless challenges in their pursuit of dreams. The inclusion of Chandan Roy Sanyal as Ramakrishna Paramhansa Dev is a pivotal element of the story, adding depth to the narrative,” said Mukherjee.