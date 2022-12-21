RS chairman rejects two notices under Rule 267

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday did not accept two notices on the border issue with China and rising prices of essential commodities under Rule 267 of the House, saying they were not in order.



However, he assured the opposition members that he would invoke Rule 267 on merits. The chairman had given a similar assurance to the MPs while rejecting six notices under Rule 267 on Tuesday.

Under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha, a listed business of the day can be suspended to take up an urgent matter with the approval of the Chair. After the listed papers were laid on the table of the House during the Zero Hour, Dhankar said he has received notices from Dola Sen (TMC) and Pramod Tiwari (Congress) for suspension of rules under Rule 267. "The same is not in order," he said on Sen's notice on rising prices of essential commodities.

Tiwari's notice was on concern over illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions in Depsang Plains and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhankhar said the notice of Tiwari is lacking in every element of Rule 267.

Observing that his predecessors have invoked Rule 267 during their respective tenures, the Chairman said the number has never been in double digits during their five-year tenure.