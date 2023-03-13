'RRR' team, Deepika Padukone stun at red carpet at Oscars 2023

Los Angeles: The team of ‘RRR’ and Hindi film star Deepika Padukone led the Indian contingent at the red carpet of the 95th Oscars where India is vying for three trophies.

This year, India-made productions have earned three nominations at the Academy Awards – ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been shortlisted for ‘original song’, ‘All That Breathes’ is in the running for ‘documentary feature’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for ‘documentary short’.

‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli represented the country at the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with mauve-coloured silk kurta. His leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore black velvet ‘bandhgalas’ with statement embroidery reminiscent of their characters in ‘RRR’.

“The RRR at the Oscars!” the official ‘Twitter’ page of ‘RRR’ shared the pictures from the red carpet.

Charan - whose character Alluri Sitarama Raju was described as a soldier in the British Indian Army - sported a medal-like brooch on his ‘bandhgala’. He was accompanied by his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who looked resplendent in white. Jr NTR’s sherwani celebrated the majestic tiger with whom his character Komaram Bheem has a face off in ‘RRR’.

‘RRR’ (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

Padukone, who will be presenting an award at the Oscars, channelled Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn for her maiden appearance at the Academy Awards.

She wore a custom Louis Vuitton black gown with matching satin gloves and completed her look with a statement neckpiece from Cartier. The Indian star tied her hair in a neat loose bun.

‘Naatu Naatu’ singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform the Telugu chartbuster at the Oscars stage, also walked the red carpet along with choreographer Prem Rakshith.

Sipligunj wore a metallic grey kurta with cigarette pants and blingy white shoes, Bhairava and Rakshith donned black attire.

Talking about the performing the Oscar-nominated track, Bhairava said they are grateful to the Academy for giving the singers an opportunity to perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the stage.

“It’s going to be fun. There’s going to be lots of dance and energy,” he told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ at the red carpet.

“ ‘RRR’ is very rooted in its nativity. The most beautiful part of Oscars is that everyone comes and represents their culture and art forms,” Bhairava added.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director and producer duo - brought Indian colours to the red carpet. Monga opted for a bright traditional Benarasi saree in deep pink and Gonsalves chose a heavily embroidered floor-length dress.

“Let’s Oscars Kartiki Gonsalves,” Monga posted on her ‘Instagram Stories’.

The Tamil short documentary depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.