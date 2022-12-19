'RRR' Looks Backward When We Should Look Forward: Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah called the year's biggest blockbuster, 'RRR' a 'regressive film'. She said that until filmmakers see their work critically, the audience will have to keep watching films like the SS Rajamouli film. The film collected over Rs 1200 worldwide post its release in March this year and has bagged two Golden Globe nominations and five nods for Critics Choice Awards.

'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. It is set in the pre-Independence era and also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Ratna talked about the film at a book launch. According to a leading media house's report, she said, "Films like 'RRR' are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards, while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy - India."

"Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like 'RRR'. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it," she added.

Ratna is currently awaiting the release of her Gujarati film 'Kutch Express'. Directed by Viral Shah, the film marks her debut in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal roles.